Juventus is one of the clubs that spent money in the summer and winter transfer windows as they try to achieve success in Thiago Motta’s first season. The club’s ambition has been evident, with significant investments made to strengthen the squad and provide the new manager with the tools he needs to implement his vision.

The new gaffer has a different style and approach to the game than his predecessor, so he needs players who can perform well in his system. Motta’s tactical philosophy requires adaptability, discipline and technical quality, which means the squad must adjust to his methods. While some players have embraced his ideas quickly, others are still adapting to the new approach.

Over the last few terms, the Bianconeri have worked hard to ensure they bring success back to the Allianz Stadium, so fans expect instant success. Juventus supporters have grown accustomed to competing at the highest level, and with the club’s recent investments, expectations have only increased. The demand for results is ever-present, and patience is often in short supply when a team as prestigious as Juventus is involved.

The club has splashed the cash on some players to make that happen, and as things stand, Motta would hardly have an excuse if he does not do well this term. With significant financial backing and a squad filled with talent, the pressure is on the manager to deliver tangible progress. The responsibility now falls on both the coach and the players to ensure the team lives up to expectations.

After spending money in the last two transfer windows, there is a lot of expectation on the Juve squad to achieve success this term. They are working hard to do so, but at the moment, pundit Marco Giannitti does not believe they are reflecting the money spent on the squad.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Compared to what we would have expected, they are doing less. After the transfer market sessions, we were ready to see a perfect Juventus, but today, the technical and tactical situation does not reflect the investments made.”

Juventus undoubtedly needs to improve, but it is also important to recognise that new players often require time to adapt and start delivering consistent performances. Football is not always an instant process, and while expectations are high, patience may be necessary to see the full impact of the squad’s reinforcements. As the season progresses, the Bianconeri must ensure they rise to the challenge and justify the investments made in their squad.