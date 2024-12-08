Juventus faced a tough challenge last night against Bologna, conceding a goal almost immediately after manager Thiago Motta was sent off. The Bianconeri were desperate to win the game, as they were already falling behind in the Serie A title race. Unfortunately for them, Bologna scored their second goal shortly after the incident, putting Juve in a more precarious position. However, Juventus showed resilience and rallied late in the match, salvaging a 2-2 draw thanks to two goals, including a dramatic late strike by Samuel Mbangula.

This performance, ironically, seemed to improve after Motta’s dismissal from the sidelines. Observers noted how the Juventus players thrived under less pressure without the constant influence of their manager. Ubaldo Righetti, a respected football pundit, commented on this dynamic as quoted by Tuttojuve. He said, “With the microphones off, did I say that Juve played better after Motta’s expulsion? It’s true, they didn’t feel the pressure from their coach. And also the position of some players, because at the beginning of the championship, Yildiz played as an attacking midfielder, more central, and Mbangula was a winger. Today they came in, they are fast, quick, motivated players, but Motta also plays on motivation, on this fact.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Righetti also noted potential flaws in Motta’s managerial approach, saying, “Motta is very well prepared, he is good, but it gives me the impression that sometimes he wants to show that his ideas are stronger than the players.”

For Juve, the draw represents another missed opportunity, leaving them further adrift in the title race. Their inability to capitalise on winnable games continues to raise questions about their form and title ambitions.