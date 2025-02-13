Juventus is currently on a three-game winning streak ahead of their match against Inter Milan this weekend. The Bianconeri are gradually turning over a new leaf as they aim to maintain their winning ways in what is shaping up to be a crucial end to the season. However, the reality is that most Juventus fans no longer expect the team to secure another Serie A title, and their focus has shifted to securing a place in the top four.

That task, however, is far from easy, as several clubs are competing for the coveted Champions League spots next season, and it could prove difficult for Juventus to secure one of those spots. Despite their recent winning streak, they face their biggest test this weekend against Inter Milan, a team that has shown strong form this season. The match is expected to be one of the toughest they will play, and Juventus knows the quality of their opponents will make it a hard-fought contest.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

While fans are delighted with the three consecutive wins, pundit Claudio Pasqualin believes that those victories have not been convincing. He stated, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It doesn’t have a clear physiognomy. It’s possible that it will advance to the next round. But it’s the usual Juve that wins but doesn’t convince.”

Despite the criticism, Juventus remains focused on their objective of securing victories and keeping their Champions League hopes alive. The team will look to build on their recent form, even if their performances don’t fully convince everyone. The important thing is that they continue to win, regardless of outside opinions or whether their displays are deemed convincing. Ultimately, the results are what matter most, and Juventus will hope to keep their momentum going in the coming weeks.

For now, Juventus must focus on themselves and keep pushing for victories, with their eyes firmly set on securing a spot in Europe’s premier competition for next season. Whether or not they convince pundits or fans, all that matters is that they keep collecting points and aim for a strong finish to the campaign.