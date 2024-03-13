Juventus boasts some of the finest players in Serie A, and the Bianconeri have at least four strikers competing for the slots in a 3-5-2 formation.

Max Allegri’s men have been inconsistent this season, but there is very little question mark about their defending.

The aspect of their game that needs improvement is their attack, and pundit Giancarlo Marocchi insists that it remains unclear how they approach their offensive plays.

The likes of Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic, and Kenan Yildiz vie for two spots in their 3-5-2 formation when they are all available.

Despite the quality they possess on paper, Juve has still not looked good in attack in most games, and Marocchi said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Today we still don’t know whether Juve is better with 2 or 3 strikers. They won in Florence without crossing midfield for 70 minutes. We still don’t know well how they attack , with Chiesa on the right or Yildiz on the pitch… but when you you’re dangerous, the others attack less.”

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest attackers in Italy in our group, and the coach must take responsibility in ensuring his strikers do better on the field.

He has had three seasons on our books, yet his strikers are struggling to find the back of the net as regularly as they should, so he has to take the blame for this.