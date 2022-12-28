Milinkovic Savic
Pundit says Juventus target is the best in his position in Serie A

December 28, 2022 - 9:30 pm

Former Arsenal man Paul Merson has branded Juventus target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic the best midfielder in Serie A.

The Serbian has been one of the finest in the league for Lazio since he moved to the competition and Juve has been trailing him.

The Bianconeri now sense a good chance to add him to their squad as he hesitates to extend his Lazio deal with just a season and half left on his current agreement.

However, they face competition from Arsenal for his signature, and Merson has urged his former side to buy him.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Arsenal needs a high-level midfielder now more than ever to make the team the best in the league. I think Milinkovic-Savic is a great player, a player of the highest level. If you look at how he played with Lazio last season … Personally I think he is the best midfielder in Serie A. Sergej is definitely a player I would take to Arsenal”

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is arguably the best midfielder in Serie A and has delivered long enough to be considered that.

Juve will benefit from having him in their squad and must try to sign him now before he signs a contract extension.

If he extends his deal, his fee will increase and Lazio might decide against selling him altogether.

