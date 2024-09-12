Juventus has made an impressive start to this season, and fans are delighted with the way the team has begun under Thiago Motta.

The former Bologna coach has met expectations so far, with his team showing both entertaining football and the ability to get results.

Although Motta is only three games into his tenure as Juventus manager, fans already sense that this could be a great season.

The Bianconeri are displaying early signs of being title contenders, though some neutrals argue they have yet to face a truly tough opponent.

The team is working hard to maintain its form, but pundit Paolo Condò warns that challenging periods lie ahead. He predicts Juve will encounter difficulties at certain points in the season but believes they have the resources to overcome those obstacles.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“On the one hand, we must expect a few weeks of running-in or some small problems, on the other the potential is very rich: the team is of great quality. I have faith in Thiago Motta , I am in love with his Bologna from last year: he is a bit of a “Taliban”, if he likes something he goes after it without caring about conventions, and fortune often rewards the brave.”

Juve FC Says

We have started well, but we must stay focused because tougher games are ahead of us.