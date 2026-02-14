Juventus will face Inter Milan without Khephren Thuram, as the midfielder is injured and has not recovered in time for the game. The Frenchman has been a regular fixture in the team over the past few weeks and has delivered strong performances whenever called upon.

Under Luciano Spalletti, Juve considers Thuram a key player, and he has been increasingly adapting to the manager’s tactical requirements. His understanding of Spalletti’s system has grown, making him an influential presence in midfield.

Importance of the Match

The upcoming fixture is crucial for both clubs, as Juventus and Inter Milan aim to strengthen their positions in the race for a Champions League place. While both sides will need to maintain consistency across all competitions in the coming weeks, this particular match represents an opportunity to send a message to their rivals.

Thuram’s absence is expected to be felt significantly, given the role he played in the first leg of the encounter. Juve must now adjust their strategy to compensate for the loss of a player who has become central to their approach in recent matches.

Khephren Thuram (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Tactical Implications

Domenico Marchese, speaking via Tuttojuve, highlighted the potential impact of Thuram’s absence:

“I expect a game in which Inter will try to take control of the tempo and wrest possession from Spalletti’s team. This tactical setup could favour Yildiz’s skill and the Bianconeri’s ability to get into space. Thuram’s absence from the Bianconeri squad will have a significant impact. It’s difficult to make a prediction, but I’d say it will be an exciting match.”

Juventus will need to find alternative ways to control the midfield and maintain their attacking threat without Thuram. The Frenchman’s absence presents both a challenge and an opportunity for other players to step up and demonstrate their capability in high-stakes encounters. How Juve adapts to this situation may prove decisive in securing a vital victory in the ongoing campaign.