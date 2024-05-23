Angelo di Livio suggests that Juventus may need to undergo a significant overhaul if Thiago Motta becomes their next manager.

Motta is the clear frontrunner to replace Max Allegri at the Allianz Stadium, given his impressive work at Bologna.

In a few days, we will learn whether Motta accepts Juventus’ offer or opts to remain at his current club. Di Livio has weighed in on the Juventus managerial situation.

While Antonio Conte remains an option for the role, having previously managed Juventus, the club seems inclined towards appointing a new manager, with Motta being the likely candidate. Di Livio warns that Motta’s arrival may necessitate substantial changes at the club.

Di Livio said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus must win again and If Motta were to arrive you would completely change the mentality and Juventus I don’t know if they are ready, while at the moment, Antonio Conte would be needed.”

Juve FC Says

We need a change, and it could be so big that it is called a revolution. The team does not play well now and does not win silverware on a regular basis.

A transformation will change all that for us from the beginning of the coming campaign.