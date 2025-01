Earlier in the season, the Azzurri star was linked with a move to Real Madrid, but Manchester City now appear determined to include him in their squad for the second half of the campaign. This interest has placed both Cambiaso and Juventus in a position where they must carefully consider his future, particularly if City submits a substantial offer.

Turning down the reigning Premier League champions is not an easy decision for any player. City boast significant financial power and are managed by Pep Guardiola, a coach many players aspire to work with. Juventus, on the other hand, may be tempted to sell if City presents a significant fee, particularly as the club navigates financial and squad-building considerations.

Pundit Fabrizio Lucchesi has also weighed in on the situation, highlighting the potential difficulty for Cambiaso in resisting such an offer. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked: “We need to understand the player’s will. He has the opportunity to go to a top team at world level, and he would probably be offered at least double the salary. In this way, saying no becomes complicated; however, if the player is not in the right frame of mind, it is better to sell him.”

Indeed, Cambiaso would face a significant financial incentive should he move to City, with the club reportedly capable of tripling his salary and offering additional benefits. Such a prospect makes the decision even more challenging for the player.

While Juventus may prefer to keep Cambiaso until at least the summer, the allure of playing for a top team under Guardiola, combined with financial rewards, could make it difficult for both club and player to resist. The coming days will likely be decisive as all parties weigh their options.