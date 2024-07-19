Thiago Motta has taken on his biggest managerial task by accepting Juventus’ offer to become their next manager.

His team is expected to challenge for the Serie A title this season, and he knows things must be done well for him to succeed.

Motta has never held a position where he is expected to win a league title and perform well in Europe, but he overachieved at Bologna.

This demonstrates that he is ready for the big stage, and he has now received that opportunity as Juventus manager.

The Bianconeri will be eager to see their team succeed with him at the helm, and Stefano Sorrentino believes now is the time for Motta to show what he can do.

Sorrentino believes the former midfielder is one of the best coaches around and will prove it at Juve.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Thiago Motta has shown himself to be a top-level coach. Now he has the great opportunity to establish himself as one of the best in all of Europe.”

Motta has a chance to show that he can deliver at a big club, and we hope he succeeds.

He is being supported by some of the best players he can work with, and that will make his job easier.