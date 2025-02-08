Thiago Motta has struggled to make a significant impact as Juventus manager since taking charge in the summer. The former midfielder arrived in Turin with a glowing reputation after an impressive spell at Bologna, where he led the club to one of their best seasons in recent history. His tactical acumen and ability to develop players made him a highly sought-after coach, and Juventus were convinced he was the right man to take them forward.

To support Motta’s vision, the club backed him heavily in the transfer market. In the summer, they invested in key areas, particularly strengthening their midfield, while further reinforcements arrived in January. These signings were expected to transform Juventus into a more dominant and dynamic team capable of competing for major honours.

There is no denying that Juventus have changed their style of play under Motta. They are a more attacking and fluid side compared to last season, offering a brand of football that is more exciting for fans. However, despite this stylistic improvement, their overall results have not seen the expected progress. Juventus remain inconsistent, and their chances of finishing in the top four are far from guaranteed. Given the club’s ambitions, missing out on Champions League qualification would be a huge setback.

Motta has signed a long-term contract, and it is unlikely that he will be dismissed at the end of the season, regardless of where Juventus finish in the league. However, the growing frustration among supporters is becoming evident, with many demanding better performances and more consistent results.

Football agent Claudio Pasqualin has been closely observing Juventus’ struggles and believes Motta has yet to fully grasp the issues plaguing the team. He stated, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He gives the impression that he has not yet found the key to the problem.”

Motta must find solutions quickly if he is to justify the faith Juventus have placed in him. The sooner his team starts delivering consistent performances and securing victories, the more secure his position will be. With the season nearing its decisive phase, there is little room for error, and Juventus need to start showing real progress under their new manager.