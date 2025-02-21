Thiago Motta has been on the Juventus managerial bench for less than a year, but the pressure is already mounting on the former midfielder. Managing the Bianconeri comes with immense expectations, given that Juventus is the most successful club in Italian football. When Motta accepted the job, he was fully aware of the demands that came with it and the significant amount of work required to bring success back to Turin.

Despite the challenges, Motta remains confident in his approach. He believes his tactical ideas will eventually take shape and lead Juventus to silverware. However, patience has never been a luxury afforded to managers at the Allianz Stadium. The club is known for its high expectations, and a prolonged period of underperformance could put any coach’s position in jeopardy.

At present, Motta retains the backing of the Juventus hierarchy, which allows him to make key decisions without immediate fear of repercussions. Many of the choices he has made would be scrutinised more harshly at other clubs, but as this is his first season in charge, some of his errors are being overlooked for now. Nonetheless, Juventus is a club built on a winning mentality, and there is only so much leeway a manager can be given before results become the ultimate deciding factor.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Football analyst Nino Ori has now weighed in on Motta’s tenure so far, assessing his first few months in charge. Speaking about the Juventus manager’s approach, he expressed concerns over Motta’s unwillingness to acknowledge mistakes. As quoted by TuttoJuve, Ori said:

“Today I have worse feelings than yesterday, especially after hearing that Motta would do everything he has done up to now again. When someone thinks they have invented football, they think they are a phenomenon, but they may not understand what mistakes they have made, they do not take responsibility for them and do not even try to fix them. Everyone was excited after the four consecutive victories, but the reality tells a different story.”

Motta is well aware that securing the right results is essential if he hopes to keep his position at Juventus for the long term. As the season progresses, he must ensure that his tactical approach translates into consistent victories. The expectations at Juventus are clear, and while he has the club’s backing for now, he will ultimately be judged by his ability to deliver success on the pitch. We wish him the best in that regard.