Juventus have replaced Thiago Motta with Igor Tudor as their manager, hoping that the new appointment can help them achieve their objectives before the season concludes.

Although the club began the campaign with aspirations of winning silverware, their focus has now shifted to securing a top-four finish, which would be considered a success under the current circumstances.

The Bianconeri believe Tudor is the right man to lead them at this stage, just as they were confident in Motta’s abilities when he was appointed last summer. At the time, Juventus were convinced they had made the right managerial choice, and there were several positive moments under Motta that the club can look back on with some pride. However, despite these moments, his tenure has come to an abrupt end, and he has now been dismissed.

As is often the case in football, the blame for the team’s poor form has largely fallen on the shoulders of the manager. However, some believe the club’s broader decisions have also played a significant role in their struggles this season.

Riccardo Cucchi has weighed in on the situation and provided his perspective on Juventus’ managerial changes. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated:

“Motta pays for everyone. It is inevitable that the responsibility for the sporting result falls, for better or for worse, on the shoulders of the coach. But there is no sporting result that is not also the result of the company’s choices and the ability of its managers.”

While Motta certainly made mistakes during his time at the helm, it would be unfair to attribute Juventus’ difficulties solely to him. The club’s leadership and decision-making have also played a part in their inconsistent performances this season.

Motta’s dismissal marks another period of transition for Juventus, and Tudor will now be tasked with stabilising the squad and ensuring they secure Champions League qualification. Whether he will be given the time and resources to succeed remains to be seen, but his appointment signifies another attempt by the club to restore consistency and competitiveness.

As Juventus move forward under new management, it will be crucial for both the players and the club’s hierarchy to learn from past mistakes to ensure long-term success.