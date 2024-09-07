The decision to give Kenan Yildiz the iconic Juventus number 10 shirt sends a strong message about the club’s belief in the youngster.

The Bianconeri have been impressed by his development since he joined the squad, and the club sees him as a star for both the present and the future.

Yildiz is now a regular starter under Thiago Motta, and the Turkey international has shown no signs of being burdened by the responsibility that comes with wearing the number 10 shirt.

Juventus has had legendary players don that number, including Alessandro Del Piero and Paulo Dybala.

It is one of the most prestigious shirt numbers at the club, but pundit Paolo De Paola believes that giving it to Yildiz reflects Thiago Motta’s trust in the youngster.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The investiture of the number 10 shows that Motta really believes in it,”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is a generational talent, and handing him that shirt number this early will help him settle into the responsibilities that come with it.

Some of his teammates were inspired by him when he played on the Next Gen team, and we expect him to continue to develop.