Now under the guidance of Thiago Motta, the Bianconeri face a different set of challenges, yet the expectation for victory remains the same. However, Motta’s philosophy and approach seem to place less emphasis on the “win-at-all-costs” mentality, which has sparked debate among fans and analysts alike.

Juventus has undoubtedly evolved as a team, and the current squad may not yet possess the depth and quality required to dominate consistently. Despite this, there is a growing consensus that the team must not stray from the club’s historically relentless pursuit of victory. Juventus’ DNA has been built on a mentality of resilience and a refusal to settle for less, and fans are adamant that this must not change, even during a transitional period.

Supporters recognise that patience is needed for the current group to reach its potential. Encouragingly, the squad has shown glimpses of greatness and hints of a team capable of embarking on a winning streak. However, their tendency to concede goals at crucial moments has hindered progress and undermined their ability to close out games.

Former Juventus player Roberto Galia recently weighed in on the situation, stressing the importance of maintaining the club’s core identity. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Galia emphasised the need for the current team to uphold Juventus’ storied mentality. He said:

“After a few months there, [Motta] has understood what is expected. Many things have changed in the club, but the mentality must not change. Everyone must understand what Juve’s DNA is. Every game you know that the others play to the death, and the players must understand it too. The basis is there, it is growing, and there is still a lot of work to do.”

Galia’s comments underscore the delicate balance between allowing the squad time to grow and ensuring the winning tradition of Juventus remains intact. The fans, known for their high expectations, will continue to demand more as they hope the current group can mature quickly enough to deliver consistent victories.

Juventus is a club synonymous with success, and even during a rebuilding phase, the Bianconeri must strive to uphold their legacy of triumph.