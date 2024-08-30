Pundit Stefano Sorrentino has commented on Thiago Motta’s decision to replace Wojciech Szczęsny as Juventus’ number one goalkeeper with Michele Di Gregorio.

Even before Motta was appointed as Juve’s manager, the Bianconeri had already secured an agreement to sign Di Gregorio, who was arguably the best goalkeeper in Serie A last season.

Motta specifically wanted the former Monza player for his ball-playing skills and shot-stopping abilities.

The Azzurri goalkeeper had proven himself to be one of the finest in the league with his performances at Brianza, leading Juve to swiftly add him to their squad.

The club then reached a financial settlement with Szczęsny, who has since retired.

Although the Poland international was in fantastic form last season and could have provided Juventus with one more strong year, Motta opted to bring in a younger goalkeeper.

Sorrentino explained that it was a necessary decision as Motta is developing a new style of play.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The way of playing has changed, and therefore Motta wanted a goalkeeper with Di Gregorio’s characteristics. Replacing Szczesny will not be easy, but I am convinced that Di Gregorio will do well, also because Juventus has a very strong team”.

Juve FC Says

Di Gregorio is the ideal goalkeeper for our new system, and the club proved they are effective by making a quick decision on their best goalkeeper.