Thiago Motta has made it difficult for anyone to predict his lineup at Juventus, as the Bianconeri manager enjoys altering his team selection for almost every match. No player in the current Juventus squad can afford to feel too comfortable in their role or assume they will be given the opportunity to play regularly. Motta’s decisions keep everyone on their toes, ensuring competition remains high within the squad.

The manager picks his team based on how players have performed in the training sessions leading up to a match. This approach means that several players miss out on consistent playing time, making it difficult for anyone to establish themselves as a guaranteed starter. While some may see this as a fair way to ensure only the most deserving players make the team, others argue that it creates uncertainty within the squad.

It is nearly impossible to name Juventus’ strongest lineup before it is officially announced, as Motta’s choices are often unpredictable. For some, this strategy keeps opponents guessing and prevents complacency within the squad. However, others believe it could have negative consequences, particularly if players struggle to build chemistry due to constant changes.

The Juventus squad has now become accustomed to Motta’s approach, but Massimo Mauro believes there needs to be greater clarity regarding team roles. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Mauro expressed his concerns about the lack of consistency in the manager’s selections:

“The coach works with what he has, but he could do better. At the start of the season, Dušan Vlahović was untouchable, but now no one has a permanent position: there are too many doubts about the squad.

“Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners were supposed to drag the team along, but so far, it hasn’t happened. For me, Douglas is a flop, while I would always play Koop.”

Mauro’s comments reflect a growing concern among some observers that the lack of stability in the starting eleven could impact the team’s performance. While squad rotation can be beneficial in keeping players fresh and maintaining competition, it is also important for players to understand their roles and responsibilities within the team.

Ultimately, Juventus must strike a balance between rotation and stability. While Motta’s approach ensures that no one takes their place for granted, there is a need for greater structure to avoid unnecessary confusion. Regardless of the manager’s selections, the players must always be ready to step up whenever called upon.