Thiago Motta’s early days as Juventus manager are a period of adjustment, as he works to instil his tactical approach while learning the strengths and weaknesses of his players. Among those still finding their place in Motta’s system is Andrea Cambiaso, a versatile full-back who has often been deployed as a winger. However, Cambiaso appears to be struggling in this unfamiliar role.

As Motta continues to experiment with his lineup, he has been rotating Cambiaso across different positions, trying to unlock the player’s potential. Despite Cambiaso’s versatility, it seems clear that finding his ideal role is crucial to maximising his effectiveness on the pitch.

Pundit Domenico Marocchino has weighed in on the situation, suggesting that Motta needs to quickly determine the best position for Cambiaso to thrive. Until then, the full-back’s performances may continue to reflect the challenges of adapting to a new system and role under Motta’s management.

He said:

“At the restart Motta must understand where to position Cambiaso, who is the one who gives you the possibility of exploiting something else . If he wants to use him as a winger-fullback behind the lone striker, or as a full-back or midfielder. Cambiaso is a 360-degree player, all the others must count on speed if they want to bring home a certain performance.”

Cambiaso is a fine talent, but he needs to adapt quickly to his manager’s demands. Otherwise, he could be sidelined at the Allianz Stadium.