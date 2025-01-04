AC Milan completed a stunning comeback to defeat Juventus and eliminate them from the Italian Super Cup in a shocking turnaround.

Juventus had appeared in control for most of the match, taking the lead and looking the more assured side. Even after the break, the Bianconeri seemed poised to secure the victory, with Milan struggling to find a way back into the game. However, things took a dramatic shift following a series of substitutions made by Thiago Motta. The changes led to a collapse in Juventus’ performance, and they ultimately lost the game.

It was a disappointing and painful exit for Juventus, who had looked to be in a dominant position. Motta himself acknowledged that his decisions played a significant role in the defeat. The turning point of the match came after he made several substitutions, and the Bianconeri seemed to lose control of the match in the aftermath.

(Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Lorenzo Di Benedetto, who was watching the match, was shocked at how Juventus managed to concede twice after initially going ahead. He believes that Motta’s decisions played a pivotal role in the loss, especially in relation to the changes he made. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Di Benedetto said:

“The process is open, and Thiago Motta himself cannot be left aside. His Juve is not going well, and on the evening in Riyadh, the coach paid for his choices. Some will say that it is easy to talk in hindsight and that the penalty episode changed everything, but as we all know, it is the results that make the difference. With all things considered, it is fair to think and say that the Vlahovic-Nico Gonzalez change was both hasty and decisive, in a negative way. Juventus dropped back a lot, leaving the field to Milan, and the turnaround came right after the first substitutions.”

The defeat was a difficult one for Juventus to take, and now the team will need to focus on regrouping and finding their form again in their upcoming matches. After such a painful loss, Juventus’ players and staff will be hoping for a swift recovery to bounce back and get back to winning ways.