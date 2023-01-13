Pundit says Napoli will struggle if they allow Juventus score first

Napoli takes on Juventus in Serie A this evening as they bid to remain at the top of the table and move ten points clear.

Max Allegri’s men have emerged from a poor start to move second in the standings.

Considering the quality of their players and the experience of their manager, Napoli should be worried about Juve being behind them.

The game will be between two of the in-form sides in the league and pundit Fabrizio Ponciroli believes Napoli will struggle to come back if they allow Juve to score first.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“There is no comparison with last year. It was a different Juve and a much less toned Napoli. The game’s tea towel is clear, Napoli will play the game and Juve will play in restart. If Napoli were to score the game, it will change, but if Juve were to take the lead for Napoli, it would be very complicated to hurt Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Napoli has an impressive attack and will want to hurt Juve, but Luciano Spalletti’s men know they will suffer if they allow Juve to take the lead.

This is because the Bianconeri has arguably the best defence in the league, so they will make it hard for the Partenopei to even get a shot on goal.

However, Juve cannot be complacent or too confident because Napoli has worked hard to earn the points they have this season and are formidable opponents.