PSV are Juventus’ latest opponents, with both clubs set to face off in the Champions League playoff round this evening. The match is a crucial one for the Bianconeri, who missed out on automatic qualification to the round of 16 after failing to secure maximum points in their final two League Phase games.

Juventus’ last two league-stage fixtures, against Club Brugge and Benfica, were disappointing, and they will be eager to put in a stronger performance against PSV. Had they secured better results in those matches, they could have avoided this extra hurdle in the competition. However, the focus now is on getting past the Dutch side and securing a place in the next round.

Interestingly, these two clubs have already met once in this season’s competition, with Juventus emerging victorious at the Allianz Stadium. Since then, PSV have enjoyed a strong domestic campaign, dominating the Eredivisie for much of the season. However, they are now experiencing a dip in form, having struggled in recent matches.

Juventus, on the other hand, have shown signs of improvement, securing back-to-back wins in Serie A. Despite this, some fans and pundits remain sceptical about their consistency. However, one major positive for the Bianconeri is the form of Randal Kolo Muani, who has been in sensational goal-scoring form since joining on loan from PSG. His impact has given the team a much-needed attacking boost.

Former Napoli defender and Pundit Ruud Krol believes Juventus have what it takes to defeat PSV, highlighting the weaknesses in the Dutch side’s defence. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Krol said:

“PSV are coming off two consecutive draws and, in general, from a less than brilliant moment from an athletic point of view, while Juve are slightly improving. With Kolo Muani, they have added a player to Motta’s squad who can shift the balance.

“The Juventus coach will have to be careful of Bakayoko and Lang—Bosz’s attacking wingers can be very dangerous, so I think the match will be decided on the wings.

“The weak point of the Dutch is the defensive phase. They have two slow central defenders, and in general, they concede too much.”

Krol’s analysis highlights both the strengths and vulnerabilities of the Dutch side and Juventus must capitalise on their defensive frailties if they are to secure a positive result. With talented players in their squad and an in-form striker leading the attack, Juventus have a real opportunity to hurt PSV—provided they perform at their best.

This match will be a true test of Juventus’ ambitions in the Champions League, and a strong performance here could be the momentum boost they need for the remainder of the competition. The Bianconeri will have to be clinical in attack and solid at the back if they want to come away with a crucial victory.