Former AS Roma player Maxime Gonalons has shared his thoughts on the Serie A title race and highlighted the significance of Adrien Rabiot to Juventus.

In the current season, Juventus and Inter Milan find themselves at the forefront of the Serie A title race, distancing themselves from other competitors. Gonalons, observing the competition, believes that Inter is the strongest team and the favourites to secure the league title.

Despite acknowledging Inter Milan’s strength, Gonalons expects Juventus to stay competitive throughout the season, making the race interesting until the end. He specifically emphasises the importance of Adrien Rabiot, expressing his belief that the French midfielder will continue to play a pivotal role for Juventus in their pursuit of the Serie A title.

While on punditry duty, he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Inter are like Napoli last year. I think the Nerazzurri will win the Scudetto this year even if Adrien Rabiot’s Juventus is there Adrien is an important element and the Bianconeri are in the running. Having said that, Roma is a club that works well. The club was important to me and still is. I wish them only the best.”

