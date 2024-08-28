Juventus is on the verge of completing the transfer of Teun Koopmeiners after a long-drawn-out saga.

The midfielder reached an agreement to join Juve several weeks ago, but Atalanta had been holding up the transfer.

The Dutchman has been pushing for the move and has now gotten his wish, with several reports claiming he is closer than ever to becoming a Juve player.

The Bianconeri have had a fantastic summer, and Koopmeiners will be the cherry on top, even though they are also expected to sign Jadon Sancho.

Koopmeiners’ transfer underscores Juve’s commitment to strengthening their squad, and Massimo Marianella claims that, once he joins, they will have had the best summer window on the continent.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“With Koopmieiners, Juve becomes the queen of the market, not only in Italy, but in Europe, for what they have done so far. Juve takes a great player by paying less than what was thought.”

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is one of the best midfielders in Europe, and including him in our squad will improve our team’s performance.

This means our fantastic start to this season could become even better in the coming weeks. What a time to be a Juventus fan!

We have a chance to win four trophies this season, and we expect the team to land at least one of them in Thiago Motta’s first season at the helm.