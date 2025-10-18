Pundit Angelo Di Livio has commented on Juventus’ ongoing struggles under Igor Tudor, highlighting that the club currently has several players who do not yet understand the responsibilities that come with playing for the Bianconeri. As a former Juventus star, Di Livio is well aware of the demands placed on anyone wearing the club’s iconic black and white shirt, and he has expressed concern over the team’s recent underperformance.

Juventus’ Recent Challenges

Juventus last claimed the Serie A title in 2020 and have won only three trophies since, a record that falls short of the standards expected at the club. The team has been in a prolonged period of transition as it seeks to rebuild and return to its previous level of dominance both domestically and in European competition.

Despite signing several top-quality players in recent seasons, the squad has struggled to demonstrate the consistency and confidence required to win matches and compete for silverware. New signings often speak highly of the club at their introductions, acknowledging its stature and history, yet these declarations have not always translated into performances on the pitch.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Di Livio’s Observations and Recommendations

Di Livio shared his observations on Juventus’ current difficulties and the areas that require attention. Speaking via Il Bianconero, he said:

“Tudor knows the club. I think there are players who still haven’t figured out where they are, and I see fear. There are players who are highly paid, like Koopmeiners, who looks like the brother of the one we saw at Atalanta. David and Openda still have a lot to grow with; there are many aspects. I don’t like Kalulu as a right-back; I think he’s wasted. There are things that need to be reworked, and I hope Igor can get his hands on them. And today, I’d play Vlahovic. The draw against Milan is a point earned; that mentality is still missing, and it’s surprising.”