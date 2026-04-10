Luciano Spalletti has made Juventus a much more difficult team to play against since taking charge during the final months of last year. The manager has quickly restored organisation and competitiveness, with the club now showing greater consistency and resilience on the pitch.

He is expected to remain at the club until 2028 after agreeing to extend his stay, and Juventus believe the team will continue to improve in the coming seasons. There is a growing sense of stability around the project, with expectations that further progress will follow under his leadership.

Improved Direction at Juventus

Juventus are currently fighting to finish the season inside the top four, which would represent a strong achievement given recent circumstances. Many observers believe this push may not have been possible without Spalletti’s influence since his arrival. His impact has been visible in both results and performances.

The manager has worked hard to improve the squad from the moment he arrived in Turin. Players have responded positively to his methods, and there is a clear sense that the group has greater belief and structure under his guidance. This has strengthened confidence in the direction of the team moving forward.

Praise for Spalletti’s Influence

As performances have improved, Massimo Giletti has suggested that Spalletti’s influence has been transformative. He said, via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The architect of this miracle, of what we can see in Juventus today, is Spalletti alone. The players are the same; it’s not a small piece, but a brick from which to build the new Juventus. Which must rely on Spalletti and Chiellini. Chiellini must ascend to important, decision-making roles. Football must return to the hands of those who have played football; managers must be managers. Player selection should be made by those who are competent, not those who choose with algorithms.”

Spalletti’s work at the Allianz Stadium has therefore been widely praised, with growing belief that he is the right figure to lead the club long term. Juventus’s intention to keep him reflects their confidence in the progress made and the stability he has brought to the team.