Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic could part ways in the summer, with the striker approaching the end of his current contract and the prospect of becoming a free agent. The Serbian forward has been at the club since 2022, when he joined from Fiorentina, and he has largely remained their leading striker during that period.

Juve values his presence in the squad and has consistently shown faith in his abilities. However, his substantial salary has become a significant consideration, and the club may find it difficult to sustain those financial terms moving forward. Discussions have reportedly taken place regarding the possibility of a pay cut in order to facilitate a contract renewal, yet no agreement has been reached to date.

Contract Uncertainty

While further talks could still occur, uncertainty continues to surround his future. Juventus would prefer to retain him, recognising his importance to the team’s attacking structure. Nevertheless, financial realities may ultimately dictate the outcome.

Luciano Spalletti is understood to be keen on continuing to work with the striker, a factor that could influence the club’s final decision. The manager’s stance may encourage renewed efforts to find common ground and secure Vlahovic’s services beyond the current deal.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Managerial Support

Paolo Stringara has addressed the situation and highlighted Spalletti’s position. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “Spalletti is no fool; when he arrived, he immediately spoke highly of Vlahovic and said he liked him. I remember Vlahovic from Fiorentina, but at Juve, Allegri never considered him a permanent starter, and it’s strange that he’s now pursuing him. In my opinion, he’s ruthless in front of goal; he’s a crucial centre-forward. And Spalletti doesn’t want to let him slip away. And then, for Vlahovic, it’s also the context he’s arrived in.”

These remarks underline the striker’s perceived value and the belief that, in the right environment, he remains a decisive presence. Juventus must now determine whether financial compromise is possible or whether a summer departure is inevitable.