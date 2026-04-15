Jonathan David, Lois Openda, and Edon Zhegrova all arrived at Juventus at the beginning of the season, yet their impact has fallen well below expectations. The trio have struggled to adapt and deliver consistent performances, raising serious concerns about the club’s recruitment decisions.

Such disappointing transfers can often have significant consequences, particularly for those responsible for squad building. Juventus are now expected to consider offloading the players when the transfer window reopens, as they look to reshape the squad and address the imbalance.

Recruitment Questions Raised

Criticism of these signings has intensified, with questions being asked about the decision-making process behind their arrivals. Francesco Oppini has suggested that the situation might have been very different had Luciano Spalletti been in charge earlier.

According to this perspective, Juventus’ previous leadership under Igor Tudor lacked a clear transfer strategy. It is believed that Tudor accepted incoming players without having a defined vision of how they would fit into his system, leading to a mismatch between the squad and the manager’s requirements.

As cited by Tuttojuve, Oppini expressed strong views on the matter, stating, “If this Juventus had been handed over to Spalletti in August, or rather in June, with a transfer window designed by Spalletti and not buying players like Openda here to throw away between him and others €60-65 million, aside from the mistakes I can no longer deal with because it’s too late now, what would we be talking about today? Players like Openda, David, and Zhegrova would never have arrived with Spalletti in place from the start.”

Need for Alignment

Since his arrival, Spalletti has quickly identified the limitations within the squad, particularly regarding players who do not suit his tactical approach. Despite his efforts to improve their performances, results have remained inconsistent, highlighting the challenges of working with an unbalanced group.

The situation underlines the importance of aligning recruitment with managerial philosophy. Without that cohesion, even talented players can struggle to perform effectively within a system that does not complement their strengths.

Juventus now face the task of correcting these issues, with potential departures expected as part of a broader rebuilding process. Ensuring that future signings align with Spalletti’s vision will be crucial if the club is to return to a more competitive and consistent level.