Tony Damascelli has outlined the changes he believes Juventus must make as they prepare for what could be another significant rebuild. The Bianconeri are approaching the end of the season, with mounting pressure to demonstrate that they remain among the top sides in the country.

While Juventus have shown moments of promise, their overall performances have lacked consistency. As a result, there is a growing sense that they must finish the campaign strongly to secure a top-four position, which remains a key objective. Failure to do so could have serious implications for both their competitive standing and long-term planning.

Importance of a Strong Finish

Juve have done their best in parts of the season, but there is a clear need for improvement in the closing weeks. Securing Champions League qualification is crucial, not only for prestige but also for financial stability.

A place in Europe’s top competition would directly influence the club’s budget and determine the calibre of players they can attract in the next transfer window. Without it, their ability to strengthen the squad could be significantly restricted, making their rebuilding process even more challenging.

Damascelli Calls for Major Overhaul

Damascelli made his views clear when speaking via Tuttojuve, stressing that Juventus require more than minor adjustments. He said, “Juventus is an undefined team, with just two certainties.

“They have managerial chaos that few are aware of, and I think a solution will be found at the end of the season. So they’re two different situations. Inter is a defined team, which needs to be changed defensively in my opinion. Juventus needs to be changed entirely.”

His comments highlight the scale of the issues facing the club, suggesting that a comprehensive overhaul may be necessary if Juventus are to return to the highest level.

Despite these concerns, the current squad has the potential to perform better than it has shown so far. A strong finish to the season would not only restore confidence but also place the club in a better position to strengthen effectively when the transfer window reopens.