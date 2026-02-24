Juventus produced a subdued display against Como at the weekend, suffering a 2 0 defeat to Cesc Fabregas’ side.

The Bianconeri were under pressure to respond in front of their supporters, particularly after a sequence of disappointing performances. The fixture followed their heavy 5 2 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League, a result that intensified scrutiny. The encounter with Como was viewed as an opportunity to restore confidence before the return leg against Galatasaray, yet instead it deepened concerns.

Confidence Crisis Deepens

Juventus now prepare to face Galatasaray again amid a troubling run of form. Having struggled to secure victories in recent weeks, the team appear to have lost momentum at a decisive point in the campaign. What had once looked like a period of revival under Luciano Spalletti has given way to uncertainty.

Ciccio Graziani, who has closely followed the club for many years, had welcomed the initial improvement following Spalletti’s appointment. The team showed signs of cohesion and resilience earlier in the season. However, the recent downturn has alarmed him, with the Como performance representing what he considers a new low.

Lois Openda (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Graziani Delivers Stinging Assessment

As reported by Tuttojuve, Graziani offered a blunt critique of the display.

“We saw the mistakes of five or six players, but if we focus on all eleven, we find incredible individual errors. And then they also become tactical errors. I see, at least I’ve read some comments from some players, who said it was the worst game of the season, and I think the worst game since Spalletti has been coaching this team. They couldn’t make two passes in a row.”

His remarks highlight the scale of the regression. With crucial fixtures ahead, Juventus must swiftly rediscover composure and structure if they are to prevent their difficult spell from derailing the remainder of their season.