Juventus consistently invests in their squad every season as the Bianconeri work to maintain their status as one of Europe’s leading sides. Their most recent league title came in 2020 and the wait for another may well extend beyond the current campaign. The men in black and white remain among Italy’s strongest clubs, yet they continue to struggle with consistency, and this has prevented them from mounting a convincing challenge for the top position.

The club is now working under their third manager in 2025, with Luciano Spalletti assigned the responsibility of restoring form and stability. He is a figure with deep knowledge of Italian football and has secured the league title within the last three seasons while managing Napoli. Juventus believe he can guide them back to the top domestically, and they intend to provide the support and personnel he requires to rebuild effectively.

Concerns Over Squad Quality

Despite this belief in the manager’s abilities, the squad itself has been a concern for some time. It has not reached the standards of the team that dominated Italian football between 2012 and 2020. There is a sense that the current group lacks the depth and individual quality required to return to that level. While new signings arrive each season, the overall balance of the squad has not reflected the calibre expected of a club aiming for regular success.

Pundit Pierpaolo Marino has expressed a particularly critical view of the current situation. Speaking as cited by Il Bianconero, he argued that the present squad does not possess the necessary attributes to dominate the competition in the near future. He stated, “It is not the best Juventus Spalletti could have taken over, that is a fact. We are talking about a team without champions. This squad cannot win. And the transfer market could have been built better. It is not just this summer’s problem; there have been gaps for some time, I am thinking of the attacking department. Juve are now looking to re-evaluate Vlahovic to find someone who can finish the game. But Dusan does not yet have the maturity to become a 20 to 25 goal player.”

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

The Challenge Ahead for Juventus

These comments reflect broader concerns about the club’s long-term trajectory. Juventus remain committed to improvement, yet the issues highlighted suggest that progress will require more than managerial changes or isolated signings. The responsibility now falls on the club’s leadership and recruitment strategy to ensure that stronger foundations are put in place, enabling Spalletti to shape a squad capable of returning to the heights the team once enjoyed.