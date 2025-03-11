Emiliano Viviano has expressed his views on Juventus’ struggles under Thiago Motta and suggested that the manager’s stubbornness with his tactics is hindering the team’s progress. Motta arrived at Juventus at the beginning of the season to change the club’s playing style. Having been impressed with his work at Bologna, the Bianconeri were confident that he could improve their squad and lead them to greater success. However, the results have not been as expected, and Motta now finds himself under pressure as the team struggles to meet its targets.

Motta is known for his distinctive approach to the game, often sticking rigidly to his principles. His reluctance to make changes during matches has been a key criticism. Juventus players are left to search for ways to win while adhering to the manager’s methods, regardless of the situation on the field. This inflexibility has contributed to the team’s struggles, and it has been widely speculated that Motta may not remain in charge beyond the current season.

Viviano believes that Motta’s failure to adapt is a significant issue. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “Motta is proving to be a coach who has difficulty reading the game and changing the cards on the table during the game. The consequence is that today Juve has not improved compared to seven months ago. He is stubborn in following his own ideas, which sometimes also include players out of position, and up until now he has never changed them.”

Viviano’s comments highlight Motta’s inability to adjust tactics in response to the flow of the game, which has left Juventus struggling to progress.

While Motta’s methods were a reason for his appointment, Viviano believes that in order to be successful, the manager must be more flexible and willing to modify his approach when needed.

For Motta, the key challenge now is to find a balance between sticking to his principles and being open to change. If he can adapt his tactics to suit different situations, Juventus may still have a chance to turn their season around. However, if his stubbornness continues, the club may be forced to look for a new direction.