Igor Tudor has been in charge of Juventus for just around two weeks, and this weekend, he will manage the team against AS Roma in what will be only his second game in charge.

The Bianconeri manager is determined to secure a victory against Roma, and with the players at his disposal, he believes this is very much achievable. Juventus now boasts one of the most valuable squads in Europe, and their players are working hard to make the most of every opportunity they receive. With a talented roster, the team has the resources to succeed, but it will require careful management and focus from Tudor to get the results they need in the remainder of the season.

Tudor has brought new ideas to Juventus, and the players must adopt these swiftly if they are to secure a top-four finish. The club understands the need to be at its best in the upcoming matches, and the team’s mentality must shift significantly in order to achieve the desired outcomes. Fortunately, there have already been signs of improvement in this area.

Marco Tardelli, the Juventus legend, has spoken about the changes Tudor has made, particularly in terms of the team’s mentality. Tardelli has expressed his belief that Tudor is already having a positive impact on the squad, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “With Tudor, we have already seen another mentality, one he knows perfectly well having played in the Bianconeri area. He has made important choices, focusing forward on Vlahovic and Yildiz, two players who are hungry for revenge. I see a determined team, a coach who knows how to communicate with us, who has managed to get into the players’ heads and together with them he will be able to bring Juventus back where it belongs.”

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

It’s clear that Tudor’s influence is beginning to show, and his approach to leadership has already made an impression on the players. While changing a team’s mentality is never an easy task, Tudor seems to have found a way to motivate his squad effectively, and his communication with the players appears to be yielding results.

This shift in mentality will be critical if Juventus is to achieve success between now and the end of the season. Tudor’s task is to continue fostering this new mindset while fine-tuning the tactical elements of the team, as they aim to finish the campaign strongly. If the squad can continue to build on the momentum Tudor has created, Juventus could well find themselves back in the Champions League spots, where they belong.