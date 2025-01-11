Pundit Aldo Serena believes that injuries to key players will prevent Juventus and Torino from delivering a high-quality performance in the Turin derby today. The highly anticipated encounter comes at a time when both teams are underperforming and in desperate need of a spark to change their fortunes.

Although Juventus have historically been the more dominant club, their current campaign has been plagued by inconsistency. While they remain unbeaten in the league, they have drawn more matches than they have won, frustrating fans and raising questions about their ability to turn promising situations into decisive victories.

One of Juve’s most significant challenges is the loss of key players to injury, most notably Gleison Bremer. His absence has weakened their defensive solidity, with Serena noting that the team has struggled to find a formula that balances defensive stability with the ability to win matches. Torino, too, has been badly affected by injuries, most notably to Duván Zapata, whose absence has left them struggling to find goals and maintain their form.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Serena remarked, “It’s a derby between injured players. Since Zapata’s injury, Toro has started to limp and is struggling to score goals. Juve is in a phase of enormous decline after great expectations. With Bremer, the defence was invulnerable, his injury has affected a lot. Now they are looking for a formula that protects the game but also wins because Juve wants to win.”

His comments underline the precarious situation both teams find themselves in ahead of this derby. While injuries have undoubtedly taken their toll, Juventus must find a way to overcome their setbacks and deliver a performance that secures all three points.

For Juventus, this match is more than just a city rivalry; it is an opportunity to regain confidence and get their season back on track. The players will need to rise to the occasion and show that they can adapt to the challenges posed by injuries. From a Juventus perspective, nothing less than a win will suffice, and the team must deliver regardless of the circumstances.