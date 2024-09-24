Dušan Vlahović is enduring a difficult spell as Juventus’ first-choice striker. The Serbian was subbed off at halftime during his last start for the club.

It was a surprising move by Thiago Motta, who replaced him with Timothy Weah, but fans would likely agree it was time for Juve to make a change in their number nine role.

Despite having some of the best attackers in the league supporting him in Juve’s offensive lineup, Vlahović is struggling.

The Serbian simply cannot buy a goal and continues missing chances that he is expected to convert.

Juve did not sign a new striker in the summer because Motta believed he could rely on Vlahović, but as things stand, the manager seems to have lost patience.

Fans are also unimpressed with his recent performances, though pundit Michele Tossani argues that Vlahović alone cannot be blamed for Juve’s struggles.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The Serbian is making mistakes, not only outside, but also in the area and in this respect he has his responsibilities. But he is not the only one to blame. The problem is more general and in some cases concerns the inappropriate use of some elements in the possession phase.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic must take responsibility for his lack of goals, and the team needs him to start scoring again soon because that is an important part of their success.