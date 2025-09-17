Dusan Vlahovic has been one of Juventus’ standout performers in Serie A this season, and his fine domestic form has now carried over into Europe. The striker was instrumental in last night’s 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund, scoring twice and providing an assist to underline his growing influence. Despite previous uncertainty regarding his future, he is proving to be a crucial figure for the men in black and white.

Juventus had actively explored potential buyers for him during the summer transfer window, yet he remains central to their current campaign. Vlahovic is eager to demonstrate his worth, particularly as he seeks to justify the 1 million euros per month salary he currently earns. While no longer considered the undisputed first-choice striker, he has embraced his role, making the most of opportunities from the bench and turning them into decisive contributions.

Marino’s Assessment of Vlahovic

Pundit Pierpaolo Marino offered his perspective on Vlahovic’s resilience and ability to deliver under pressure, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb. He remarked, “He’s a player who strikes me. He seems a bit masochistic: first he goes against the club, the fans, and the press. He doesn’t want to renew his contract, and that’s fine. I think it could be a question of why previous managers let him reach his contract expiry. He’s a masochist because when he’s against the whole situation, he pulls out the most brilliant moves and performs at his best. Last night, he was stratospheric. It’s difficult to judge the future. He’ll be able to sign for other clubs in February, and at that point, how will Vlahovic perform when he knows he has other future interests? Will he risk his legs again? I’m curious to see his attitude from February onwards. For now, I’m just applauding him for his performance.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A Future Still in Question

These comments reflect the complex situation surrounding the Serbian forward. While his performances have been impressive, uncertainty about his long-term future persists. With the possibility of signing a pre-contract agreement elsewhere in February, questions remain about how his mindset and commitment will evolve once external opportunities arise.

For now, however, Juventus supporters are witnessing a striker determined to silence his critics and deliver when it matters most. Vlahovic has been under significant pressure since his arrival in Turin, but his current form suggests he is finally beginning to display his best qualities. Whether this campaign marks a turning point in his Juventus career or serves as his final chapter at the Allianz Stadium remains to be seen.