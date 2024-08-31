Dusan Vlahovic is one of the players Thiago Motta inherited at Juventus, and the manager is banking on him.

Vlahovic has faced questions about his future at Juve, and just a year ago, he was offered to Chelsea in exchange for Romelu Lukaku.

The Serbian striker did not want to leave and had his best season at the club.

Since his salary will significantly increase this season, Juve was expected to place the striker on the transfer market once again.

However, Motta quickly identified him as one of the players he wants to work with, and DV9 has been a regular for the Bianconeri this season.

Juve is having a brilliant start to this season, and the men in black and white are benefiting from Vlahovic’s contributions, as he has already scored twice in as many games.

The 24-year-old is now considered a senior figure in the Juve dressing room, which has many youngsters coming through.

He knows he has to be more responsible, and pundit Mimmo Celsi says the Serbian is now more responsible on and off the pitch.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Vlahovic? He seems to me to be a player who has also matured in his sense of responsibility.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been one of our leading players, and now is the time for him to show leadership on and off the pitch.