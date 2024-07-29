Dusan Vlahovic has struggled for much of his time at Juventus, but the Serbian striker remains the club’s most important attacker.

Vlahovic showed great improvement last season, scoring the most goals he has in a season since joining the club.

However, there is still a feeling that he can do more, considering his transfer fee and salary.

Juventus continues to support the striker, and he will remain a central part of their project under Thiago Motta.

Max Allegri was replaced just when he seemed to be getting the best out of Vlahovic, so the Serbian now has to adapt to a new manager and system of play.

He needs to perform well in the coming seasons, as the criticism has been that Allegri’s style of play was too defensive. Motta is expected to implement a more attacking system.

Pundit Luca Calamai insists that now is the time for Vlahovic to show that he is a world-class striker.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Thiago Motta’s Juve hasn’t changed their striker, so Vlahovic was and will remain there.

“The Serbian jewel disappointed at the European Championships. Now he’s finding a different Juve. He won’t have the excuse of Allegri’s lack of football anymore. If the spark with the new coach ignites immediately, Dusan has everything to win the top scorers’ charts in Serie A. Otherwise, we’ll have to take note that Vlahovic is an excellent player but not a top player.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a top striker, but he has to prove that on the pitch, and it will be interesting to see how he does that.