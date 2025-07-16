Juventus are currently in discussions with Dusan Vlahovic regarding the striker’s future at the club, with his existing contract set to expire in the summer of 2026. The forward remains one of the most prominent figures in the Bianconeri squad, but there is an ongoing concern surrounding the financial terms of his deal.

The club are keen to extend Vlahovic’s stay in Turin, although a significant reduction in his current salary, reportedly twelve million euros net per season, is being sought as part of any new agreement. Juventus believe this adjustment is necessary to align with their broader wage structure and long-term financial strategy.

Despite months of negotiation, Vlahovic has yet to agree to revised terms. His apparent reluctance to commit has led to speculation that he may prefer to see out his existing contract without renewal. This scenario presents a considerable dilemma for Juventus, who are unwilling to risk losing such a high-value player for free.

Mutual Termination Under Consideration

Reports suggest that the possibility of terminating Vlahovic’s contract by mutual consent is being seriously evaluated. Such a resolution, although drastic, would allow Juventus to remove his substantial wages from the balance sheet and avoid the risk of him departing without compensation in two years’ time.

This approach would also provide Vlahovic with the opportunity to explore his options freely, possibly securing a lucrative signing-on fee elsewhere. The player is reportedly open to this outcome, which has sparked widespread debate among commentators and supporters alike.

Contract Situation Raising Concerns

The situation has drawn criticism, with many pointing to the deal signed under previous management as unsustainable. Pundit Fulvio Collovati said via Tuttojuve:

“Juventus is a slave to the contract signed with Vlahovic by previous management, and Vlahovic is playing on that. I think Juventus will probably offer him a termination. He’s been on the market for three years and no one has signed him. Someone will probably sign him on a free transfer. AC Milan needs a striker, and Manchester United does too.”

Juventus will need to reach a resolution swiftly, whether by securing a new agreement or ending the partnership in a manner that preserves the club’s financial interests.