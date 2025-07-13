Juventus is looking to win the Serie A title this season, as they have not done so since 2020.

The Bianconeri had dominated the Italian top flight for a decade at that time, and the men in black and white will be eager for that to happen again. Returning to the top of Italian football remains a major ambition for the club, and this summer is being viewed as a pivotal moment in shaping the team’s success.

Juve sees this summer as a very important one for them as they look to ensure that their team wins some trophies this season. The management is aware that without the right squad and structure in place, their chances of reclaiming the Scudetto will be slim. As part of their preparations, one of the most pressing issues they face is resolving the future of striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic’s Situation Presents Major Obstacle

Juve also wants to resolve the future of Dusan Vlahovic, a player with an expiring contract at the club. The striker earns the highest salary in Serie A, and Juve cannot afford to pay him that much anymore, so a move away from the club is the best.

There are multiple considerations surrounding his contract and future. Juve could also terminate his deal, but he might be looking to run down his contract, which is complicating the club’s summer plans. This unresolved situation could have a direct impact on the club’s ambitions for the new season.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Uncertainty Could Derail Title Hopes

If Juve wants to win the league, they have to resolve his future, and pundit Luca Calamai thinks it will affect their league chances.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Either a mutual agreement is reached that allows the Bianconeri to cash in on the Serbian’s sale, or it will be complete chaos. However, I see no signs of peace on the horizon. And Tudor’s job is definitely off to an uphill battle. Under these conditions, Juve can’t hope to win the Scudetto.”

We need to sort out Vlahovic’s future as soon as possible to ensure the striker leaves before the transfer window closes. Juve cannot afford to head into the new campaign with this level of uncertainty, especially if they hope to challenge seriously for the title. Every decision made in the coming weeks could define their season, and finding a solution to Vlahovic’s situation must be a top priority.