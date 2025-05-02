Juventus are currently locked in a closely contested battle with Lazio, Bologna and Fiorentina for fourth place in the Serie A standings, the final Champions League qualification spot still available this season. With Inter Milan, Napoli and Atalanta having all but secured the top three positions, the Bianconeri’s best possible finish is now limited to fourth.

Securing that position has proven to be a challenging task, largely due to Juventus’s inconsistent performances throughout the campaign. Meanwhile, their direct competitors have continued to press forward with determination, making it difficult for any one team to gain a decisive advantage in the race. Juventus have struggled to find consistent form at a crucial stage of the season, which included a home loss to Parma, and their margin for error is increasingly narrow.

In the closing stages of the season, Juventus are set to face their direct rivals in critical head-to-head fixtures, including their next match against Bologna. The Red and Blue have been impressive this season and are pushing to secure Champions League qualification for a second consecutive year, having competed in the tournament this term. While their European campaign may have fallen short of expectations, they have shown strong domestic form and are also through to the Coppa Italia final, underlining their quality and resilience.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Both teams understand the significance of the upcoming fixture, which could prove decisive in shaping the final standings. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Lorenzo Minotti has suggested that the outcome of the Bologna versus Juventus clash may well determine the favourite to clinch fourth place. He stated, “Bologna-Juve decisive? Yes or almost. Whoever wins will be the favourite for the Champions League; a draw would instead make both teams lose ground. In that case, whoever wins between Roma and Fiorentina will be in the lead”.

Given the stakes, Juventus must deliver a strong performance against Bologna. The team boasts several top players who are expected to step up and lead by example in what is a pivotal match. A victory would significantly strengthen their position in the table, while anything less could jeopardise their hopes of returning to Europe’s elite competition next season.