Juventus have elevated Kenan Yildiz to a position of major importance in recent seasons, even entrusting him with the prestigious number 10 shirt. The attacker was developed within their system after arriving from Bayern Munich as a teenager, and he rose swiftly through the ranks in Turin. His progress established him as a player capable of improving the team, and he became one of the first names on the team sheet. He also began the current campaign in excellent form, reinforcing the belief that he would remain central to Juventus’ plans for the foreseeable future.

A difficult spell for a key player

Yildiz is widely regarded as a superb talent and is now a regular starter for the Turkiye national team. However, his recent drop in form has contributed to Juventus’ ongoing struggles. The club have relied heavily on him for creativity and attacking inspiration, but in the past few weeks he has been unable to replicate his usual influence. Instead, he has appeared a shadow of the player who had previously impressed so consistently. His reduced impact has coincided with a broader downturn in the team’s performances, and his difficulties have become a visible symbol of the challenges facing the Bianconeri. Juventus are not receiving the level of contribution it expects from him, and it has been disappointing for supporters to witness a young talent experiencing such a difficult spell.

Pundit Fabio Caressa addressed the situation and said via Calciomercato, “If we look at the numbers in recent games, he is only participated in 2, 3, 4 per cent of the team’s touches. His rating is mediocre. Yesterday, he had zero touches in the box and one chance created. He is isolated, does not communicate with the others, and does not participate in the action.”

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Juventus must guide him through this moment

Yildiz remains one of the club’s brightest prospects, and Juventus will need to support him as he navigates this challenging period. His long-term importance to the team is not in question, but restoring confidence and rhythm will be essential if he is to return to his best form.