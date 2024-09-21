Kenan Yildiz is expected to be one of Juventus’ starters in their match against Napoli today.

The Turkish youth international has been in excellent form for the Bianconeri this season, notably scoring a stunning goal in their recent match against PSV.

That was his latest contribution for Juve, and Yildiz continues to go from strength to strength as he becomes increasingly important under Thiago Motta.

While the manager frequently rotates his squad, Yildiz has become a consistent presence in the lineup, and the Turkish teenager is determined to keep his spot in the starting XI.

We anticipate he will start against Napoli, and pundit Massimo Mauro suggests that games like this are the perfect stage for Yildiz to prove his worth.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The ability to provide assists and score goals, but let’s stop there. Kenan, after his goal in the Champions League, must confirm himself against Napoli: it is from games like these that you understand the calibre of a player”.

Yildiz has shown a lot of promise so far, and fans will continue to expect top performances from him in every game.

But we expect Motta to urge him to be calm and enjoy the game instead of thinking about impressing the fans.