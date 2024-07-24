Juventus has decided to cash in on Matias Soule despite his impressive season on loan at Frosinone last year.

The attacker has been one of the standout graduates from the Juve Next Gen team and has been in fantastic form for them for several seasons.

Juve has high hopes that he will perform well in their senior team, but the Bianconeri are looking to raise funds, and selling players is a key strategy to achieve this.

The club is now offering Soule for sale to raise the necessary funds for a transfer for Teun Koopmeiners.

AS Roma leads the race for his signature, but West Ham and Leicester City have also shown interest.

Pundit Gianfranco Teotino is baffled by Juventus’s decision to sell such a top talent.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We are talking about a player that Juve has trained and to whom they have also given the opportunity to prove his worth over the course of an entire season at Frosinone, I am surprised by the club’s decision to sell him . The Argentine certainly represents a significant potential source of income and Juve needs money but Soulé is an important player who will make the fortune of whoever has him in the squad at the start of next season ”.

Juve FC Says

Soule has been a fine graduate from our B Team, and it would be great to watch him play for our senior team. However, we also need to bolster the group with more experienced players.