Pundit Alessandro Santarelli has argued that Thiago Motta’s tenure as Juventus manager should come to an end following their defeat to Fiorentina.

After Juventus’s humiliating 4-0 loss at home to Atalanta in their previous league fixture, fans had expected a much-improved performance this time around. However, the team’s low confidence after the Atalanta game was apparent, and Santarelli believes that it is the responsibility of a manager to instil belief in his players, especially when under pressure.

Motta, who has been under scrutiny for some time, failed to inspire his squad, and Fiorentina, brimming with confidence, showed the contrast in their approach. Juventus struggled to break down their hosts, and whenever Fiorentina launched an attack, it seemed inevitable that they would score. The match ended in another embarrassing defeat for Juventus, leaving Motta with little to defend his side’s performance.

Santarelli, clearly frustrated with the team’s ongoing struggles, compared the current Juventus side unfavourably to the one managed by Andrea Pirlo. In his view, even Pirlo’s Juventus was more competitive than the team Motta has overseen.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Santarelli expressed his displeasure, saying:

“We are faced with the worst coach to have been with Juventus in the last 20 years. Because he is presumptuous, because of how he has divided the dressing room and because he has not understood that Juve is not Bologna.

“At least Pirlo knew what Juventus was. Motta should be fired tonight because he has made this team look embarrassing. The other one I am calling into question is Giuntoli, who chose the wrong coach and made the wrong transfer campaign.”

Santarelli’s comments highlight a deep frustration with the current state of Juventus under Motta’s management. The team’s poor performance against Fiorentina, following on from their heavy defeat to Atalanta, leaves little room for Motta to justify his position. With Juventus’ prospects continuing to falter, many believe it is time for the manager to depart.