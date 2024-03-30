Max Allegri is widely anticipated to depart Juventus after this season amid the team’s struggles to achieve favourable results.

Although Allegri still retains the support of the decision-makers at the club, he recognises that this backing may wane if he fails to secure trophies shortly.

Should Allegri depart Juventus without clinching any silverware by the end of the season, it could potentially tarnish his reputation and pose challenges in securing prominent managerial positions.

This would mark a stark contrast to Allegri’s almost appointment as the manager of Real Madrid just before his return to Juventus.

To salvage his reputation, Allegri may consider exploring opportunities in other competitions, with some suggesting a potential move to the Premier League.

It is not a suggestion that sounds realistic to pundit Simone Braglia and he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Max has won with already established teams, in the last 3 years where he had to give an identity and you have to help the team mature and many young people have failed. To say that Allegri can go to the Premier League is utopian. I think Max’s championship is the Arab one. This type of coach is now in decline.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s spell at Juve will determine where his next job will come from because clubs hire managers based on their previous success.

If he wins the Italian Cup this term, he might still get a big team to coach next term.