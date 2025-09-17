After conceding seven goals in two matches, fresh questions have arisen over the position of Michele di Gregorio. The goalkeeper was brought into the Juventus squad last season after his strong performances for Monza impressed the club. Seen as one of the finest goalkeepers in Serie A, he has already produced some excellent displays in a Juventus shirt. However, his recent form has raised concerns, and he must now recover quickly to reaffirm his status as a reliable figure between the posts.

Defensive Expectations and Mounting Pressure

With Gleison Bremer marshalling the defence, Juventus supporters anticipate greater solidity at the back. The team has a long-standing tradition of defensive strength, and any lapse in this department naturally attracts scrutiny. Di Gregorio, as the man entrusted with protecting the goal, inevitably becomes the focus of attention when results falter. The expectation placed on Juventus goalkeepers has always been immense, and comparisons to his predecessors are unavoidable.

The recent run of results has intensified this pressure. Juventus supporters are aware that consistency in goalkeeping is often the foundation of successful campaigns, and conceding seven goals in two fixtures is seen as unacceptable for a club with such ambitions. While Di Gregorio has demonstrated his ability on numerous occasions, his challenge now lies in regaining confidence and proving that these recent setbacks are merely temporary.

Pundit Nando Orsi has suggested that the goalkeeper may not be at the level traditionally associated with Juventus. He said via Tuttojuve, “In general, I’ve always thought he’s not bad, but that Juventus have historically had better players in goal.” Such comments reflect a growing sentiment that the position remains under scrutiny, and they serve as a reminder of the high standards expected in Turin.

Looking Ahead with Perspective

It would be overly harsh to judge Di Gregorio solely on the basis of two disappointing performances. Goalkeepers are often exposed by the shortcomings of those ahead of them, and defensive organisation has been an issue for Juventus in recent weeks. The focus should therefore not rest entirely on the man in goal but also on tightening the defensive structure as a whole.

Di Gregorio remains a talented and capable goalkeeper, and with adjustments to the team’s defensive shape, he should soon return to the form that made Juventus invest in him. Rather than turning prematurely to the market for alternatives, the priority must be to provide him with the necessary support. By addressing collective defensive issues, Juventus can reduce the number of goals conceded and restore the confidence of both the goalkeeper and the back line.