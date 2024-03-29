The international break has concluded, and Juventus is eager to return to winning ways in their upcoming match against Lazio this weekend.

Prior to the break, Juventus endured one of their poorest spells of form this season, making it crucial for them to regroup and reset for the second half of the campaign.

Throughout the season, Juventus has faced challenges with injuries and suspensions, further complicating their performances on the field. Unfortunately, for the game against Lazio, they will be without key players Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik.

However, there is a silver lining as the previously out-of-form Moise Kean has recovered from injury and is available for selection. Kean’s return to fitness provides a boost for Juventus, and he is expected to feature prominently in the upcoming match.

Speaking about how Juve should set their attack up for the game, pundit Stefano Impallomeni said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Against Lazio I expect Kean from the 1st minute together with Yildiz. Milik and Vlahovic are missing, if things go badly you might change him with Chiesa. He’s someone who can give you inventiveness, shots, at the right time. If Kean doesn’t play the game, however, Lazio is already halfway done.”

It will be interesting to see how Max Allegri sets his team up in a game he knows they have to win.

It has been a tough campaign for Kean, but he could be the star of the show if he takes the chances that will come his way.