Juventus are set to work under its third manager in the same year once the club confirms its next head coach. The Bianconeri have dismissed Igor Tudor following a poor sequence of results, and they are now determined to avoid repeating the same mistakes with their next appointment.

Since 2021, Juventus have found it increasingly difficult to re-establish themselves as the dominant force in Italian football. The board’s frequent managerial changes have disrupted stability and consistency within the squad, leaving the team struggling to find rhythm. The club’s leadership now faces significant pressure to ensure that the next appointment restores balance and delivers the results that supporters expect.

A Mixed Spell Under Tudor

Igor Tudor’s time in charge brought moments of optimism, particularly when he managed to guide Juventus into the top four last season after taking over in March. Many fans believed that such an achievement signalled a new beginning for the club and that Tudor could be the right figure to oversee their resurgence.

However, his second campaign proved far more challenging. Despite being provided with a squad containing several talented players, Juventus continued to struggle for consistency. Performances lacked fluidity, and the team failed to produce the attacking quality required to compete at the highest level. As results declined, the board’s patience ran out, and Tudor’s departure became inevitable.

Marocchino on the Root of the Problem

Commentator Domenico Marocchino believes the team’s issues are not solely due to coaching decisions but stem from the composition of the playing squad itself. He has suggested that while Juventus possess a roster full of technically gifted footballers, many of them are not suited to playing together effectively.

Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “It was in the air, but he did his best. The squad’s selection is the most important component. You can have excellent players, but if they don’t complement each other, the team doesn’t work.”

As Juventus prepare for yet another managerial change, the club must ensure that the next coach not only motivates the players but also builds a cohesive unit capable of restoring their reputation in Italian football.