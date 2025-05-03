VAR has remained a subject of ongoing debate since its introduction into football, with many countries and competitions still struggling to implement the technology consistently and effectively. While the system was introduced with the intention of reducing officiating errors and improving fairness, it has not entirely eliminated the controversies and inconsistencies that have long been part of the game.

Throughout the current season, nearly every club has experienced at least one decision that appeared to go against them due to VAR intervention. At times, the technology has worked in their favour, yet it has not managed to eliminate the type of errors and excessive subjectivity that many had hoped it would address. In Serie A, the benefits of VAR are not evenly distributed, with some clubs seemingly receiving more favourable outcomes than others when the technology is involved.

Juventus are among the clubs that frequently find themselves on the less fortunate end of VAR decisions. In contrast, some believe that other teams, such as Inter Milan, tend to receive more advantageous rulings. Pundit Massimo Pavan is one such observer who feels that the use of VAR in Serie A has not been consistent or fair, particularly when compared to its application in European competitions.

As cited by Tuttojuve, Pavan drew a comparison between VAR usage in Serie A and its application during Inter Milan’s Champions League match against Barcelona. He stated, “If they used VAR in Italy as they did in Barcelona-Inter, Inter would have the points of Juventus. Let’s see in the return match if they use the same yardstick, because in Inter-Arsenal they gave a huge gift to the Nerazzurri, if they used the same yardstick as in Barcelona-Inter and not as it is used in many games, there would be a very different ranking.”

Pavan’s comments reflect a broader frustration with the perceived inconsistency in how VAR is used across different competitions. His view suggests that if a uniform standard were applied in Serie A, the league table might look significantly different. For Juventus, the key remains to focus on delivering strong performances on the pitch and to work hard for victories without depending on VAR to produce favourable outcomes.