Juventus has four players in the Italy squad for Euro 2024, with Federico Chiesa leading that contingent.

Chiesa was one of the key figures in Italy’s victory at Euro 2020 held at Wembley, and he is the sole member from Juventus who was part of that championship-winning squad.

He is highly regarded by Italy as a pivotal player, expected to play a central role in the team’s ambitions for Euro 2024.

Under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti, Chiesa will be entrusted with significant responsibilities both on and off the pitch. Pundit Angelo Di Livio believes it’s Chiesa’s moment to step up and assert himself as a leader within the Italy team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Spalletti’s little soldier is Cambiaso. He is a dynamic, generous and quality player. Chiesa is no longer very young and has entered that age group in which he must behave as a leader. Buffon must monitor the Azzurri, ready to give advice. Spalletti? For his way of doing things, his meticulousness, he is a bit reminiscent of Lippi. Two very attentive, precise coaches.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa now has to behave like a leader for club and country because he is one of the leading talents in Italian football.

The attacker is superbly talented; he just needs a manager who will use him correctly to deliver.